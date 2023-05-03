Area youngsters are encouraged to step inside the Mississippi Children’s Museum Meridian’s SUPER-lympic Village Saturday for hands-on, educational activities promoting both physical and mental health.
SUPER-lympics will take place from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at MCM-Meridian, located at 403 22nd Ave. All activities are included with a $10 general admission or museum membership.
The day will kick off with an opening ceremony at 10 a.m., followed by MCM-Meridian’s SUPER-lympic games, where children will focus on three priorities: physical activity, healthy eating and social/emotional health.
For young children, these physical activities will improve fine and gross motor skills, spatial awareness and agility. Older children will have the opportunity to increase their flexibility, aerobic fitness and muscle strength.
To encourage healthy eating, children and caregivers can engage in hands-on activities surrounding healthy foods, how they grow in the garden, and how they taste. Programming components such as emotional regulation and character building will also be woven into activities throughout the event.
The games will wrap up with a closing ceremony, where all participants will receive a medal.
Through this event, MCM-Meridian strives to inspire children and families to implement easy, healthy lifestyle habits through fun, educational activities focusing on the benefits and importance of physical and mental health.
Community partners participating in this event include McCarty Children’s Dentistry, Anderson Health and Fitness Center, Meridian Community College Nursing Program and Weems Children and Youth Services.
