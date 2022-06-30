The search continues …
The deadline for nominations for the 2022 class of Top 20 Under 40 has been extended to Friday, July 15.
Sponsored by Mississippi Power through a partnership with The Meridian Star Newspaper, Top 20 Under 40 recognizes individuals from the Meridian area (zip code beginning with “393”) who represent our emerging leaders. Those “movers and shakers” ages 21-39 who are making an impact professionally, but more importantly contributing to the betterment of our communities. This includes people from every sector: education, business, health care, professional services, real estate, government, finance, law, military, the arts, nonprofits as well as other areas.
They are in the public eye every day.
Some are actively involved in organizations and programs dedicated to improving the community for todays and future generations. Others choose to serve where they see a need: organizing programs to help young people build self esteem or learn life skills; preparing meals and taking them to areas frequented by the homeless; visiting nursing homes and assisted living facilities and entertaining residents, organizing activities or simply spending time with those who have no one to visit them.
Sounds like someone you know? Nominate them.
In addition to the name of your nominee (or nominees), we need the following information:
• Age (21-39)
• Place of employment and job title
• Community involvement (i.e. service clubs, civic organizations, volunteer groups, church outreach ministries, self-established community service organizations or groups, or other entities over the last three years). Note: You don’t have to list all their activities; if selected, we’ll get that information.
• A nomination letter detailing why you think this individual should be a TOP 20 Under 40 honoree.
• A daytime and evening telephone number where the nominee can be reached should they be selected.
• Your daytime and evening telephone number.
Please note, nominees cannot be immediate family members (siblings, spouses/in-laws, nieces/nephews or close cousins). However, if you have an immediate family member who you think qualifies, you can always provide the information to someone else to nominate
Honorees are selected by a panel of Meridian Star staffers and will be recognized at a reception attended by family, friends and coworkers.
If you know someone who should be in our next class let us know by sending your nominee (or nominees) information to: ibrown@themeridianstar.com Make sure to include T20/U40 in the subject line.
You also can mail nominations to: The Meridian Star, 814 22nd Ave., Meridian MS 39301, Attn: T20/U40
The deadline for submissions is July 15.
