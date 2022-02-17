All Meridian Public School District Schools will dismiss early today due to the threat of inclement weather. Elementary schools will dismiss at Noon. Secondary schools, grades 6-12, will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. All athletics and after school activities are canceled.
The Lauderdale County School District will dismiss at noon today.
Lamar School: Elementary School will dismiss at 11:45, Middle School will dismiss at 12:00, and High School will dismiss at 12:15 today.
Russell Christian Academy, RCA Preschool, and The Potter’s Wheel Daycare will close at noon. No afterschool activities.
St. Patrick School will close at 12:30.
Meridian Community College will close at noon today and the college will provide updates via social media channels and local media outlets.
East Central Community College will close all offices and cancel all classes and afternoon activities at all locations beginning at noon today.
