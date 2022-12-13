Emergency officials are warning residents around East Mississippi to be prepared for a storm system as it moves through the area Wednesday.
The National Weather Service's Jackson office issue a flood watch for the area. The system is expected to move into Lauderdale County between 7 a.m.-9 a.m. and last until the early evening. Residents may see high winds with gusts up to 65 mph, hail up to golfball size, and possibly tornados.
The area could see 2-3 inches of rain, leading to flash flooding, especially in low lying areas.
School closures
All schools, offices, and departments in the Meridian Public School District will be closed on Wednesday due to the weather.
All extracurricular activities and practices are also canceled. Stay tuned to our website, www.mpsdk12.net, local media partners, and social media for updates.
St. Patrick Catholic School is closed on Wednesday.
Meridian Community College and East Central Community College are closed on Wednesday for the Christmas holiday.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.