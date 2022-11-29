With the threat of severe weather, all after-school and athletic events have been canceled for the Meridian Public School District today, Nov. 29.
Additionally, MPSD elementary schools planned to release students early at 2:15 p.m. with secondary schools following at 2:45 p.m.
Lauderdale County School District said its schools would also have early release at 2 p.m. due to the potential severe weather. Additionally, the district said all after school activities would be cancelled.
To the East, Newton County and Newton Municipal schools planned to release students at 1 p.m. ahead of the storms.
East Central Community College announced it too would close at 1 p.m. with all scheduled activities and events cancelled. Mabry Cafeteria would open 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. to serve an evening meal.
East Mississippi Community College also planned to close at 1 p.m.
Meridian Community College said it was also taking precautions ahead of the expected storms. The college said all evening courses would be moved online, with the campus shutting down at 4 p.m.
MSU-Meridian Office of Public Affairs Project Coordinator Lisa Sollie said the MSU-Meridian campus would also move to remote learning at 4 p.m. The main Mississippi State campus announced the same plans would be followed in Starkville.
The University of Southern Mississippi followed suit with plans to close its Hattiesburg campus at 2 p.m. Online courses and classes taught at the university's coastal campus were expected to continue at their regularly scheduled times.
In a news release, Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians Tribal Chief Cyrus Ben announced all Choctaw Tribal Schools and Early childhood Education Centers would be closed at 2 p.m. along with non-essential Tribal Government offices.
Ben said essential services such as Choctaw Transit, Choctaw Police and other first responder agencies would continue to operate with those deemed essential personnel.
Updates will be communicated throughout the day on social media and through the school's parent notification system.
Reporter Thomas Howard contributed to this report
