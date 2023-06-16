The Juneteenth Heritage Festival’s live music concert scheduled for Saturday at city hall lawn has been moved to the Temple Theater.
“The ground is saturated due to the continuous rain the city has experienced over the last few days, and more is expected,” Community Development Cultural Affairs Director Terrence Davis said. “Safety is our first concern.”
The concert will feature artists Breeze, K.O. Soul, Stan Butler, West Love, Larry Johnson and Starz.
Doors will open at the Temple Theater at 5 p.m. The concert will begin at 6 p.m. and continue to 10 p.m. A fireworks presentation will begin between 10:15-10:30 p.m., Davis said.
Admission is free.
