Rush Health Systems announced plans Tuesday to partner with Ochsner Health System on technology to enhance services for patients and healthcare providers.
Under the partnership, Ochsner will implement a software called Epic, “which will improve care coordination, patient registration, scheduling and clinical integration, while streamlining billing,” according to a news release.
“We are excited to partner with Ochsner to continue to improve quality and decrease costs, while providing a better patient experience,” said a statement from Larkin Kennedy, president and CEO of Rush Health Systems. “Our collaboration will result in the sharing of best practices, reduction of unnecessary costs and development of innovative care solutions through technology.”
Patients will be able to use an online tool on their phone or other devices to make appointments, request prescription refills, view lab results, and talk to their doctors, the news release stated.
Rush will also have access to Ochsner’s “nationally-recognized billing practices,” according to the statement.
“Our strategic partnership with Rush represents our joint commitment to bringing innovative solutions and best-in-class technology to communities throughout the region,” said a statement from Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health System.
Last year, Rush began using Ochsner's TeleStroke program, which allows Rush doctors and nurses to consult with Ochsner vascular neurologists using telemedicine equipment, the news release said.
