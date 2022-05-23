Run For The Wall Riders stop in Meridian

photos by Thomas Howard / The Meridian Star

Hundreds of motorcycles streamed into Meridian Monday evening as riders in the annual Run For the Wall journeyed to the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington DC. Meridian, which has become a favorite stop for riders on the Southern Route of Run For The Wall, hosted the convoy overnight at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center, where they were treated to a hot meal, laundry service and a breakfast donated by local restaurants.

Run for the Wall Memorials Outreach Coordinator Rod Runyon, left, and Chaplain Bill 'Skypilot' Jacobsen stand by a wreath laid at the Doughboy Monument by Run for the Wall advance riders Monday.
Advance riders with Run for the Wall placed a wreath Monday at the Doughboy Monument in downtown Meridian. 
A convoy of several hundred motorcycle riders stayed overnight in Meridian Monday as part of the annual Run for the Wall motorcycle ride. 

