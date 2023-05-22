Hundreds of motorcycle riders stayed the night in Meridian on Monday as the annual Run for the Wall event made its customary stop in the Queen City.
As in previous years, an advance party arrived ahead of the main group to lay a wreath at the Doughboy Monument in downtown Meridian. The riders then camped overnight at the Lauderdale County Agri-Center and were scheduled to be treated to a hot breakfast before beginning the next leg of their journey Tuesday morning.
Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith joined the advance party at the monument to observe the wreath laying. He said he wanted to thank the riders for their service and work honoring others who serve and have served in the armed forces.
Run for the Wall began in 1989 and has since grown from one to four routes to accommodate the growing number of participants. Cyclists can take the Central, Midway, Southern or Sandbox routes on their continental journey from California to Washington D.C.
Run for the Wall’s mission is to promote healing for veterans and their families and friends, call for accounting of prisoners of war and those missing in action, honor the service members who have been killed in action and to show support for those currently serving throughout the world in the armed forces.
For more information about Run for the Wall, visit rftw.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.