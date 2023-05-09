A Meridian street has been closed to traffic as crews work to complete a home currently under construction.

Tenth Avenue, between 31st and 33rd streets, is closed to traffic. According to City Line Maintenance Superintendent James Clayton, crews are working to install a sewer tap for the new home. The task is expected to be completed in two days.

"It's going to take a little while because the sewer is so deep, about 18 feet," Clayton explained. "But hopefully it will be two days and then we will be out of there."