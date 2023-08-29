Ten of the best and brightest Mississippi State University-Meridian students are receiving scholarship support from The Riley Foundation Scholars Program.
The competitive scholarship program provides two-year awards to eligible students who have completed their first two years of study at a partner two-year college, which includes East Central, East Mississippi, Jones or Meridian community colleges, and have earned a 3.25 or higher grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. An essay and personal statement also are required for application.
“We are grateful for The Riley Foundation’s continued investment in our university. Ultimately, the goal is to keep talented young people here, so they eventually contribute to prospering our community,” said Terry Dale Cruse, associate vice president and head of the MSU-Meridian Campus.
This year’s class of Riley Scholars includes Jamesa Bias of Newton, a junior health care administration major; Rylee Burkes of Union, a junior elementary education major; Abigail Culpepper of Meridian, a junior elementary education major; Emma Harkins of Carthage, a junior accounting major; Kayla Horton of Collinsville, a junior psychology major; Thermon Johnson of Preston, a junior psychology major; Madison Moore of Meridian, a junior elementary education major; Allie Roberson of Meridian, a junior elementary education major; Tina Vega of Decatur, a junior elementary education major; and Taylor Williams of Meridian, a junior elementary education major.
Chartered in 1998, The Riley Foundation works to improve the quality of life for Meridian and Lauderdale County citizens through charitable grants. Its partnership with MSU-Meridian has led to many advancements from the development of the MSU Riley Center for Education and Performing Arts to the I. Alfred Rosenbaum Building and the Robert B. Deen Jr. Building, all located downtown at MSU-Meridian’s Riley Campus.
In addition, the foundation has been a catalyst for the expansion of the university’s health sciences programs on this campus. These programs include the Master of Physician Assistant Studies, Bachelor of Healthcare Administration, numerous mental and behavioral health programs, and the state’s first Master of Science in Nursing entry licensure program currently in development.
