Residents have chance to weigh in on redistricting

Meridian residents will have a chance to weigh in on a plan to redraw the city’s five wards as the City Council holds a public hearing Tuesday on redistricting.
The hearing, which is set to begin at 5:15 p.m., will be held in the auditorium on the third floor of city hall. A sign-up sheet for those wishing to speak will be available prior to the start of the meeting at the entrance to the auditorium.
Cities, counties and states are required to redraw their ward or district boundaries after each census to address changes in population and demographics. The city is working with East Central Planning and Development District on its redistricting plan to make sure the new lines comply with federal voting laws.
According to the 2020 census, Meridian’s population is 35,052, which makes the ideal district size for each ward 7,010. Under the proposed plan, Ward 1 will have a population of 7,361, Ward 2 will have 6,878, Ward 3 will have 7,067, Ward 4 will have a population of 6,807 and Ward 5 will have 6,939.
Federal law requires new boundaries to have a total deviation of less than 10% from the ideal district size. The total deviation for the City of Meridian’s plan is 7.9%
ECPDD Community Development Director Jenifer Buford said redistricting also includes updating the city’s polling locations as well as its ward boundaries. The goal with polling locations is to use the same place for as many elections as possible, and the city and county have been working together to try to make that happen.
Buford said the rules also state polling locations must be inside their voting precinct. A polling location for Ward 1 Precinct A, for example, cannot be in Ward 1 Precinct B. Many of the precinct-level changes were done to make sure polling locations fell within the lines.
Proposed polling locations include:
Ward 1
Precinct A — DRL Community Center
Precinct B — Northcrest Baptist Church
Precinct C — North Park Church
Ward 2
Precinct A — Meridian Little Theatre
Precinct B — Velma Young Community Center
Precinct C — Oak Grove Baptist Church
Ward 3
Precinct A — Mississippi State University
Precinct B — El Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
Ward 4
Precinct A — Old Mt. Barton School
Precinct B — Mount Olive Baptist Church
Precinct C — Prince of Peace
Ward 5
Precinct A — Courthouse Lobby
Precinct B — Bonita Ridge
Precinct C — Trinity Presbyterian Church
A map showing the proposed ward boundaries and polling locations is available on the city’s website, meridianms.org. Maps are also on display at the Meridian-Lauderdale County Public Library, Lauderdale County Courthouse and City Hall.
