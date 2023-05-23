Repairs, upgrades set for Meridian Activity Center

Repair of a sizable hole in the awning above a doorway at Meridian Activity Center is one of several infrastructure projects that will be funded by a $5 million bond issued by the city.
The funds are set to upgrade several Meridian Parks and Recreation facilities, including Highland Park, The Jaycee Complex, Northeast Park, Phil Harden Park, Q.V. Sykes Park and The Sammie Davidson Complex.
According to Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams, steps to repair the activity center awning has been in the works since the incident, a result of heavy rains from a storm in late March.
“We have quotes on the project, but they have to be readjusted — which is causing a delay,” Adams said. “Once that has been corrected, we will be able to address this and other unexpected incidents that take a little more time.”
Adams listed several plans for the activity center, including painting the exterior, new laminated flooring, landscaping, push plate door openers and possibly a pickleball court.
Open to adults 21 and older, Meridian Activity Center is equipped with meeting rooms, classrooms and a public area that will seat 75 comfortably. The building includes a billiards/snooker room, a large exercise room, and a lending library. In addition to meetings, Bingo, and movie days, the area is fully equipped with a computer lab where classes are offered on a regular basis. Other class offerings include arts and crafts, fitness, sewing and quilting and other interests.
“Meridian Activity Center is an invaluable asset to our community,” Mayor Jimmie Smith said. “It is vital to the preservation and revitalization of our community.”
