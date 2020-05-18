Repairs planned for boy's weight room at Meridian High School

Athletes at Meridian High School will soon see improvements to the boys' weight room at the school.
The board of trustees approved a bid for repairs during a meeting Monday evening.
The $36,290 contract was awarded to Cooper Concrete and Construction.
Clay Sims, operations manager for the district, said the work involves the sub-grade wall of the weight room, which is partially underground. The wall was last repaired 10 years ago, but after heavy rains in February, water has begun to seep through the wall, Sims said.
The school has prevented the room from flooding by using water extraction devices and fans and installing a fresh-air make up air system.
Sims said the work shouldn't take long to complete, but could be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.