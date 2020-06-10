As the state's top health official warned Wednesday of the continued community spread of COVID-19, Gov. Tate Reeves announced he has amended the Safe Return order and extended it by two weeks until Monday, June 29.
Under Executive Order 1496, restaurants and bars that serve alcohol no longer have to close by 10 p.m.
Gyms and fitness centers may increase the number of customers to 50 percent capacity and outdoor and indoor arenas may open with restrictions such as limiting seating capacity to 25 percent, according to the order.
The businesses are still subject to certain restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Reeves also announced that applications for the Back to Business Mississippi grant program will be available Thursday at backtobusinessms.org.
Qualifying businesses with 50 employees or less could receive up to $25,000 to help with expenses including mortgage interest, rent, payroll and utilities, a news release said.
The Mississippi State Department of Health confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in Lauderdale County Wednesday, for a total of 795 and three additional deaths, for a total of 74.
Anderson Regional Medical Center reported that as of Wednesday it was hospitalizing 15 people who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Rush Foundation Hospital is not reporting daily COVID-19 hospitalizations.
MSDH confirmed 374 new cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, for a total of 18,483 and 21 additional deaths, for a total of 868 deaths statewide.
Four of the deaths occurred between May 26 and June 1 and were identified from death certificate reports, according to MSDH.
As of the latest update, 434 Mississippians were being hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection, the health department said.
Records show the number of people hospitalized statewide has increased since Saturday and decreased slightly between Monday and Tuesday.
The number of patients requiring ventilators has increased from 69 on Saturday to 99 on Tuesday, according to MSDH.
State records show 13,356 people were presumed to have recovered from the virus as of Sunday.
Community colleges to reopen in the fall
All 15 colleges in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges system plan to resume traditional operations and classes on their campuses this fall, according to a statement by the MACC President’s Association.
The MACC system was forced to move to all online operations in mid-March due to COVID-19.
Since that time, each community college in the state has organized committees and established protocols to safely restart traditional activities at their campuses.
“There is a great deal of anticipation about reopening our respective colleges this fall,” said Southwest Mississippi Community College President Steve Bishop, who will soon begin a term as MACC president.
“Along with much excitement about getting back to campus, all of our colleges are taking the proper precautions to help keep our students, faculty, staff and visitors safe and healthy. We look forward to continuing our long tradition of excellence as we provide quality education and training opportunities for our citizens.”
The MACC is comprised of Coahoma Community College, Copiah-Lincoln Community College, East Central Community College, East Mississippi Community College, Holmes Community College, Hinds Community College, Itawamba Community College, Jones College, Meridian Community College, Mississippi Delta Community College, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Northeast Mississippi Community College, Northwest Mississippi Community College, Pearl River Community College and Southwest Mississippi Community College.
