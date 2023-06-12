Reconciliation Committee announces plans for 20th anniversary

The Reconciliation Committee on Wednesday announced plans for the annual Reconciliation Celebration next month recognizing those impacted by the 2003 Lockheed shooting.
The week of recollection, reflection and reconciliation events will mark the 20th anniversary of the mass shooting in which an employee of the aeronautical plant shot and killed six of his coworkers, injuring eight others before taking his own life.
The annual Reconciliation Celebration, now in its 16th year, honors the shooting victims by bringing the community together to address divisions and heal divides.
In recognition of the anniversary, this year’s theme will be Stronger through Reconciliation.
The week of programming will kick off at 6:45 a.m. Friday, July 7, with the mayor’s prayer breakfast. Local pastors will offer prayers, and a panel discussion will be held on reconciliation. To register for the breakfast, email celebraterw@att.net.
In a news release, Reconciliation Committee Chairperson Stacy Miller said the breakfast will provide a forum to discuss racial divisions in the community and how they can be closed.
“This is an opportunity for local leaders to pray for our city and communities,” Miller said. “There will be a panel discussion on racial reconciliation followed by an hour of dialogue in which participants will discuss relevant topics related to race in small groups.”
On Saturday, a memorial motorcycle parade led by the Queen City Cruisers will travel from Lockheed through downtown Meridian and out to Forest Lawn Cemetery. The motorcycles will begin assembling at 11 a.m.
No programming is scheduled for Sunday, July 9, but local pastors are encouraged to lead their congregations in prayer for reconciliation and healing.
Monday, July 10, will be Lemonade Day, with the presentation of the Miller Scholarship winners and charity recipient set for 10:30 a.m. at Dumont Plaza. After the presentation, the Reconciliation Committee will deliver lemonade to local first responders.
The Reconciliation Committee also chooses a charity organization to donate to each year, Miller said. This year’s recipient will be Hope Village for Children.
Wrapping up the week of events on Wednesday will be the Rev. Charlie J. Miller Memorial Luncheon at 11:45 a.m. at Union Station. This year’s guest speaker will be Brian Crawford, president of Mission Mississippi. To register for the luncheon, email celebraterw@att.net.
For more information contact Miller at 601-482-2489 or 601-616-2879.
