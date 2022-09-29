Back by popular demand, this year’s Meridian Star’s Woman of the Year is Virginia Carney Nelson, DO, FACOG.
Carney moved to Meridian with her family when she was in 7th grade as her dad, a veterinarian by profession, took a job assisting her grandfather at the Dixie Stockyards. In 1983, Nelson’s father opened his own practice which would become Poplar Springs Animal Hospital. Today, her brother Chip still operates the clinic. They also opened an independent pharmacy for animal health, Animal Medical Supply (AMS) which is still a thriving business. A graduate of Northeast Lauderdale, Nelson attended Meridian Community College, Mississippi State University. After a residency at Cooper Hospital in Camden, New Jersey, Nelson returned to Meridian, where she now calls home. She has two sons, Kennon, who attends Mississippi State University, and Emery, a junior at Lamar School.
With a spotlight on live music, top-notch restaurants, local festivals and events, and many other activities, Nelson created Queen City Social, a Facebook page, out of a desire to show the outside world what we have right here in our little town. This fall marks the opening of Nelson’s downtown business, Revive Wellness Spa, a place dedicated to body positivity and promoting skin care.
How do you feel about receiving this award?
It is a great honor since there are so many great people promoting great things now. I have decided to invest in downtown, and I think that will only get better with some of those same proactive people who were on the ballot with me. These folks are making significant change that we all feel as positive energy.
What led you to your career?
I’ve always wanted to be involved with some kind of medicine. Growing up, I would go out with my dad (the late Dr. A.P. Carney III “Big Doc”) for vet emergencies to assist. I quickly fell in love with endocrinology and the study of hormones, so I focused on women’s health, the most diverse specialty on the planet.
Describe yourself in one word.
I would say “enthusiastic” or “persistent.”
To what do you attribute your success?
I attribute my success to Bonanza after-school employment, where real hard work and teamwork were taught. This was much like the Chick-Fila philosophy of today, except way worse polyester uniforms and brown beanie hats.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
I enjoy knowing people and watching their lives evolve and making relationships that are real.
What do you do in your free time?
I love traveling and kayaking, visiting natural beauty. I love the challenge of sucking the life out of any given day and making the most of it. Even if it’s just twenty-four hours
off, I am going to appreciate every minute of it.
What is your typical day like?
NUTS! Totally unpredictable and always an exciting glimpse into humanity—a Whitman sampler of personalities.
What do you see in your future?
I see myself being more like my dad and mentoring younger people. Hopefully, I can be someone inspiring to them.
