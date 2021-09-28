Chris Read, a veteran law enforcement officer, is this year’s Readers' Choice Man of the Year.
Born in Hattiesburg, Read moved to Meridian in 1988, where he worked at Naval Air Station Meridian as a contract worker in aviation. He started his law enforcement career at the Meridian Police Department in 1999, where he remained until earlier this year, except for a four-year stint in Iraq working with the State Department.
Today, Read and his wife Stefanie live in the Clarkdale community, where Stefanie is the volleyball coach at Clarkdale. The couple has two daughters, Taylor, 14, and Brooklynn, 9. In addition, Read has two adult sons. The Reads attend New Hope Church.
The Meridian Star asked Read about winning the award. His responses follow.
How do you feel about receiving this award?
Receiving this award is definitely humbling, knowing those others that were nominated.
What led you to your career?
I had a couple of friends in law enforcement that I could ride with, and I was given the opportunity to pursue this career path.
Describe yourself in one word.
If I had to describe myself in one word, it would be “investor,” an investor in people.
To what do you attribute your success?
I can attribute my success to fellow mentors like Ricky Roberts and other former law enforcement officers. But, the most critical attribution is the spiritual success and understanding that it’s not me but my relationship with Jesus Christ.
What do you do in your free time?
I have very little free time. I have two beautiful girls that consume all of my time, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.
With regard to the future:
I think it is essential that we build a firm spiritual foundation, not only for our young people, but also for our own lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.