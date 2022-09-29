Voted The Meridian Star Readers’ Choice for Best Unique Business, Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. can be found at the Crossroads Shopping Center and in downtown Meridian at 2207 5th Street.
Courtney Golden and her husband Joseph are excited to offer this shopping experience to the community.
With their corporate headquarters in New Albany, Miss., Golden says she and her family fell in love with the Queen City and its downtown revitalization.
“It seemed that Meridian was the perfect place to live and work,” says Golden.
Magnolia Soap & Bath Company features candles, soaps, bath bombs, shower steamers, laundry soaps, and a skincare line. Their products are all plant-based, with customizable fragrance choices for all products.
Golden explains that their business is unique because they seek to create an “experience” for each customer.
“Our goal is for our patrons to leave feeling better than how we found them when they entered our store. So, whether they are shopping for themselves or looking for a quick gift, we hope to fill that need,” she says.
In addition to the bath products, Magnolia Bath & Soap Co. offers a party venue for showers, birthday parties, and other events. They also partner with organizations and businesses to create custom scents for fundraising.
Golden explains, “Next month, we will feature a Dyslexia Awareness Soap. We love to be able to help design, create, and help merchandise these items to raise awareness for a cause or celebrate an important occasion.”
