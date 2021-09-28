The Readers’ Choice Best New Business was awarded to the Mississippi Children’s Museum-Meridian.
For the last six years, countless numbers of volunteers and donors (over 700) have labored in love to bring this resource to East Mississippi.
Open for almost six months, the walls of MCM-Meridian have been filled with joy and laughter from children, families, school groups, and educators during a time when our community and state yearn for good news and fellowship.
Liz Wilson, Executive Director, says MCM-Meridian puts the child at the center of everything they do. But, she adds, “Not just one child, but all of Mississippi’s children.”
Here, children will find a safe and welcoming space. Informal learning spaces instill joy, build critical learning skills, and inspire resilience through the power of play, inquiry-based hands-on experiences, and communal collaboration among children.
Since April, the museum has hosted 32,000 visitors and gained over 1,000 family memberships. Visitors represent 72 counties in Mississippi, 36 different states, and two foreign countries.
At present, programs, camps, and events are scheduled for the next several years, and they will soon begin the pilot of a family health literacy program.
