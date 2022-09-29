This year’s Readers’ Choice Award for Best New Business goes to The Back Porch.
Located at 5570 MS-19, The Back Porch opened its doors in February.
Three life-long friends, Justin Hardy, Ross Belk, and Andrew Floyd had the idea to open a business promoting the kind of fun they've enjoyed together for years.
Hardy, co-owner of Rock House Gun and Pawn, says he’s known Belk and Floyd for many years. Belk has been working at Rock House and is now co-owner with him, and Belk attended Neshoba Central with Hardy
Hardy says their motto is “The Back Porch of Meridian: Bringing Families Together Again.”
“These days, everyone has suffered so much loss, so it’s even more important to enjoy each day,” he said. “Our store offers anything and everything a person might enjoy sitting on the back porch, hanging out with family and friends.”
From games to grills and from food to beverage coolers, The Back Porch offers custom-made cornhole boards, Adirondack furniture, picnic tables, porch swings, Green Mountain and Weber grills, Bayou Classic Fryers, utility trailers, and more. They even carry a line of authentic and verified Louis Vuitton purses.
Belk adds, “If you can imagine it, we can build it, or we probably already sell it. We think our selection of spices and sauces is the largest in the city, maybe even the state of Mississippi.”
He says, “We offer a selection of locally sourced meats among the many food options available. We have a local butcher who provides us with some of the best ribeyes I’ve ever eaten. For folks with allergies, we also have local honey for sale.”
Floyd explains how neat it is that what started as he and two friends reminiscing about good times on Hardy’s back porch has become a Back Porch that can be shared by everyone.
Hardy, Belk, and Floyd agree. When family and friends come together, good things happen, and sitting on the back porch is the perfect place to begin. So, they welcome everyone to their very own Back Porch to get the right start.
