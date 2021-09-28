Al Davis, owner of Al’s Garden and Gift, was voted Best Boss in The Meridian Star Readers’ Choice competition. The shop was also voted Best Local Business.
Davis opened his location on State Blvd. Extension in March 2018, providing everything a person would need for yards and gardens.
From quality pine straw, bedding and vegetable plants, trees, shrubs, indoor plants, landscaping stone, and mulch, the shop also provides a selection of gifts, candles, and unique home décor items like mirrors, pottery, and accent pieces.
Davis said he was surprised, but very flattered and humbled to win the award. He says to be a good boss, one must be able to work well with others.
“You have to be able to work side-by- side with your employees and not ask them to do anything you wouldn’t do yourself,” he said. “Your employees are the backbone of your business. If you treat them right and with respect, they will work hard for you and respect you in return. My employees think of this store as their own store because that’s how I want them to feel. It’s a great partnership.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.