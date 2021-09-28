Local residents and visitors listened to music, browsed art and participated in other activities in downtown Meridian during the Threefoot Festival, which was voted Best Festival in the Meridian Star’s Readers’ Choice competition.
This festival began many years ago as Art in the Park when it was held in Highland Park. Artists would set up tents and sell their art directly to the festival goers; other vendors, including non-profits, sold food and drinks. The old festival also featured a Battle of the Bands competition and a kids’ craft area. It was moved to Bonita Lakes but soon changed location and names when it became The Threefoot Festival.
With the vision of festival chairmen and cooperation from the city, the county, and downtown businesses, The Threefoot Festival was a big hit in 2021. More than 5,000 people attended the festival, which featured over 150 vendors.
Board President Holley Davis credited the event’s success to careful planning and much effort to create a unique and positive experience for locals and visitors to our community.
“People enjoyed being out listening to music, taking in different forms of art, supporting the vendors, and just being together,” she said.
The 2022 festival is scheduled for May 13-14, 2022.
