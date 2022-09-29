Chris Morgan, owner of Synergy Physical Therapy & Sports Medicine, LLC, was voted Best Boss in the The Meridian Star Readers’ Choice Competition.
Morgan, a licensed physical therapist and certified athletic trainer, opened his doors in 2016 after many years working in the hospital and home health care industry. Morgan prides himself on providing specialized care for those patients who come to him, whether it’s post-surgery physical therapy or outpatient therapy and sports rehabilitation.
Morgan says he is honored by the award.
“We all work side-by-side to provide quality physical therapy and rehabilitation in a smaller setting. Whether it’s a young athlete trying to get back to his/her playing game, or someone working to regain strength and mobility due to surgery or injury, we see folks two-three times a week, and we get to know them. We are a big part of people getting well.”
Bo Bilello, DPT has been a physical therapist at Synergy since 2016.
“I nominated Chris as best boss because he treats his employees like family, not just merely employees,” he said. “He truly cares about us, and his always understanding and accommodating of anything going on in our lives. He is a true servant leader, in my opinion, in that he just wants the best for us and each of our patients. He operates his business in a way that is more focused on serving others than focusing on self-gain. We have an outstanding work atmosphere, and it all starts with Chris.”
