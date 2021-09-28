This year’s Meridian Star’s Woman of the Year is Dr. Virginia Carney Nelson. She moved to Meridian with her family when she was in seventh grade as her dad, a veterinarian, took a job assisting her grandfather at the Dixie Stockyards.
A graduate of Northeast Lauderdale, Nelson attended Meridian Community College and Mississippi State University. She studied medicine at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, and after a residency at Cooper Hospital in Camden, New Jersey, Nelson returned to Meridian.
She has two sons, Kennon, who attends MSU, and Emery, a sophomore at Lamar.
With a spotlight on live music, food, festivals and events, Nelson created Queen City Social to show the world the best of Meridian.
How do you feel about receiving this award?
It is a great honor, since there are so many great people promoting great things at the moment.
What led you to your career?
I’ve always wanted to be involved with some kind of medicine. Growing up, I would go out with my dad (Dr. A.P. Carney III “Big Doc”) for vet emergencies to assist.
I quickly fell in love with endocrinology and the study of hormones, so I focused on women’s health, the most diverse specialty on the planet.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
I enjoy the depth of generations I meet when I take care of a patient and get to know the family and friends. It’s beyond beautiful to see that all come together.
What do you do in your free time?
I love traveling and kayaking, visiting natural beauty. I love the challenge of sucking the life out of any given day and making the most of it. Even if it’s just 24 hours off, I am going to appreciate every minute of it.
What do you see in your future?
Well, we thrive on community and connections in the best of times and the worst of times. I feel great things are happening on the horizon, so stay tuned!
