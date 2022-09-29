Chris Read was chosen as this year’s The Meridian Star Readers' Choice Man of the Year. Born in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Read moved to Meridian in 1988, where he worked at NAS Meridian as a contract worker in aviation. He started his law enforcement career at the Meridian Police Department in 1999, where he remained until 2021, except for a four-year stint in Iraq working with the State Department. Today, Read and his wife Stefanie live in the Clarkdale community where Stefanie is the Volleyball Coach at Clarkdale. The couple has two daughters, Taylor, 14, and Brooklynn, 9. In addition, Read has two adult sons. The Reads attend New Hope Church.
How do you feel about receiving this award?
Receiving this award is definitely humbling, knowing those others that were nominated.
What led you to your career?
I had a couple of friends in Law Enforcement that I could ride with, and I was given the opportunity to pursue this career path.
Describe yourself in one word.
If I had to describe myself in one word, it would be “investor,” an investor in people.
To what do you attribute your success?
I can attribute my success to fellow mentors like Ricky Roberts and other former Law Enforcement officers. But, the most critical attribution is the spiritual success and understanding that it’s not me but my relationship with Jesus Christ.
What do you enjoy most about your job?
The one thing I enjoyed about my job was being given the opportunity and the platform
to invest in our young people.
What do you do in your free time?
I have very little free time. I have two beautiful girls that consume all of my time, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.
Describe your typical day
I am currently working at NAS Meridian as an aircraft painter with V2X Aerospace. A typical day for me is performing scheduled maintenance on the Navy T45 Goshawk.
With regard to the future:
I try to live just for today, but I also think it’s important to have a plan as well. I’ve always wanted to be a part of or have a hand in changing things for the good. I’m definitely excited for what the future holds.
