Ramp replacement project underway at Lauderdale County Courthouse

Crews have begun work on a project to replace the ramp outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse.
The ramp at the main entrance off Constitution Avenue will be removed and replaced with one that is in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, according to County Administrator Chris Lafferty.
The new ramp will be installed on the side of the courthouse facing 6th Street, he said.
The project also includes plans to replace the courthouse windows.
The Lauderdale County Board of Supervisors last month accepted a bid of up to $1,029,025 by J&J Contractors, Inc. for the project, which will be paid for in part by a $600,000 Community Development Block Grant, according to Lafferty.
Road projects
The Board of Supervisors voted Monday to spend an estimated $148,363 to overlay Maiden Road and an estimated $127,509 to overlay Jeff Hearn Road.
Supervisors approved advertising for bids to stripe Lauderdale Toomsuba Road, West Lauderdale Road, Long Creek Road and Chip Pickering Road.
The board also voted to spend approximately $22,000 to replace a large galvanized aluminum cross pipe on Collinsville Martin Road, according to County Road Manager Rush Mayatt.
