Local officials, Chancery Court staff and well wishers packed in the 12th District Chancery Court courtroom in the Lauderdale County Courthouse on Friday to celebrate as Amanda Trawick Rainey was sworn in as Chancery Court judge.
Rainey was appointed by Gov. Tate Reeves on Tuesday to fill the vacancy left by Chancellor Larry Primeaux. She has more than 23 years of experience practicing probate matters, guardianships, adoptions and other chancery court matters as a partner at Witherspoon & Compton LLC.
Primeaux retired March 31 after more than 16 years on the bench.
Chancellor Charles Smith, who serves as the other judge for the 12th District Chancery Court, said the governor had made a wise choice.
“It’s been awhile waiting for this moment, but we made it through,” he said. “I think the governor has made a good appointment.”
Smith said he and Rainey have worked in close proximity for a number of years. Sometimes, he said, they’ve worked together, and sometimes they’ve been opposed.
Regardless of her position, he said Rainey has always been professional, courteous and knowledgeable.
“It is now my pleasure to have her join the bench with us,” he said.
Rainey said it was an honor to have been chosen by the governor, and she thanked all of her friends and coworkers who have helped her over the years. Getting appointed, she said, was not something she did alone.
“I’d just like to thank the governor for this appointment to the position and the so many people that helped me work towards this appointment, and I just appreciate all your help,” she said.
As she settles in to her new position, Rainey said there is a lot to learn about being a chancellor. She asked the community to exercise patience as she gets up to speed.
“Just bear with me as I learn the role as chancellor,” she said. “I promise I’ll do the best that I can do, and I hope I’m here for a very long time.”
