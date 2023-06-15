Meridian and Lauderdale County continue to see rain and thunderstorms Thursday as a storm system moves through the east Mississippi region.
More severe weather is expected today (6/15) into the nighttime hours.— msema (@MSEMA) June 15, 2023
Damaging winds and hail are expected, and a tornado can't be ruled out.
📲Stay informed. Stay weather aware pic.twitter.com/sqBqgdXnBi
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said via social media the storms bring the potential for severe weather, including damaging winds up to 70 mph and hail up to a golf ball in size. The possibility of tornadoes cannot be ruled out, MEMA said.
The main threat of severe weather is expected to move into the area late afternoon and into the night.
A flash flood warning is in place for Lauderdale County until 11 a.m. Thursday morning as heavy rain threatened to overwhelm areas with poor drainage and flood low-lying areas.
The National Weather Service in Jackson warned the county could see 2-5 inches of rain in a short period of time.
Potential storms are expected to continue Friday, with the possibility of some severe weather. Wet conditions are likely to continue throughout the weekend and into next week.
