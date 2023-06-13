Good morning ArkLaMiss! Today is going to be a wet one as scattered showers and storm affect most of our area. A few of these storms may be severe, and localized heavy downpours can lead to some flash flooding as well. High temperatures will range from low 80s to low 90s. pic.twitter.com/TaSUDYRSpp— NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) June 13, 2023
Lauderdale County residents will want to grab their umbrellas Tuesday as rain is in the forecast for much of the east Mississippi region.
The National Weather Service in Jackson warned heavy rainfall of up to three quarters of an inch could lead to flash flooding in low lying areas and places with poor drainage. In addition to rain, the storms themselves may bring possible wind gusts up to 60 mph, hail up to a golf ball in size and potential tornadoes.
In its forecast, the weather service said two rounds of severe weather were expected with one moving through the state Tuesday morning and one Tuesday afternoon and into the night.
The threat for severe weather is expected to continue on Wednesday with additional rain and thunderstorms. The strongest storms are expected to be capable of producing winds up to 70 mph and hail up to two inches in diameter.
Additional storms will remain possible throughout the remainder of the week, with possible severe weather Thursday and Friday.
Heading into the weekend, the weather service warned dangerous heat is expected to move in behind the storms. The high temperatures, which are expected to primarily impact southwest Mississippi, could bring heat index values as high at 105 to 110 degrees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.