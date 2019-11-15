With one year to go until the 2020 presidential election, some Mississippi voters have expressed frustration over what they see as partisan bickering and a lack of cooperation in Washington.
Joshua Joiner of Chunky said the country feels extremely divided.
“Regardless of your political beliefs, both parties need to come together and work. That’s what we voted for. That’s what we want. That’s what we need,” Joiner said.
He said healthcare should be a priority for the country's leaders.
“I want to see healthcare for everyone, but I don’t want to see the people get penalized for it either,” he said.
This is the sixth installment of The Meridian Star's Pulse of the Voters project, an initiative that gauges the political mood in our community. We are conducting grassroots interviews so we can report on the opinions of local voters periodically through the next presidential election in 2020.
The project is being mirrored in communities across the country served by 100 or so CNHI news organizations in similar-sized communities, from Florida to Iowa, from New Hampshire to Texas.
Dorothy Davidson of Meridian agreed members of Congress need to do a better job working together.
“They work against each other and they’re working for us. We are paying them. We sent them up there. They need to do the job that we sent them for,” she said. “As far as all this ying and yang that goes on between the Democrats and the Republicans, I hate it.”
Davidson said there should be more support for teachers and the military.
“We need to stand behind them,” she said. “Everybody that works for nothing and gets paid nothing and they put their lives on the line every day.”
John Flowers of Meridian said the division in the country is hurting people in need.
“People don’t receive the benefit or the help that they need from the federal government because of partisanship and that’s not what the country is about. That’s not what the Constitution is about,” he said.
Leaders should focus on strengthening the economy, government benefit programs and the Affordable Care Act, Flowers said.
“The wave of hatred, for lack of a better term, the racial problems, that are created ... don’t really address the real issues or the real problems,” he said.
Kashia Townsend of Forest and Aaliyah Atkins of Collins, both nursing students at Meridian Community College, said they would like the cost of college to be a top issue in the presidential election.
“Some people don’t have financial aid or other stuff to help them and then what if you live far away and you don’t have financial aid to live on campus, so you know it’s a lot of money,” Townsend said.
Elected officials should also make student loan forgiveness and criminal justice reform a priority, Atkins said.
“What I see a lot is police brutality,” she said. “I would like to see the change in the criminal justice system.”
Otis Gough of Meridian was optimistic about how things are going in the country.
“The economy’s up, stock market shows gains almost every day. There’s been a lot of jobs added and you see signs on doors of other businesses – ‘Help Wanted.’ I think that’s a big plus,” he said.
Gough said leaders should work to end veteran homelessness and reverse Roe v. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court decision protecting abortion.
President Donald Trump should keep going in his current direction, but with more caution, Gough said.
“The only thing I would tell him differently is to watch his p’s and q’s. I think he says too much at times, but that’s his prerogative. He is president of the United States,” he said.
