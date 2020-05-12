Public service spans three generations in Kemper County

When Steven J. Jackson was a little boy, his grandfather, Jerome Jackson began preparing him to be a state trooper.
“My granddaddy pretty much groomed me to be a state trooper,” he said. “It put a big smile on his face."
Steven J. Jackson is the third generation to continue the family legacy of serving the community.
Both his father and grandfather have served in the military and worked in law enforcement, and Steven J. Jackson recently became a state trooper for the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
“I grew around it so much, so it just grows on you,” he said.
He said his grandfather was a major influence in his life.
Growing up during segregation in rural Kemper County, Jerome Jackson became the first black state trooper for the county in 1978.
He said his interest was sparked from a television commercial and his desire to help people.
“I was the first black from East Mississippi — period,” he said. “There were no minorities, not in this area.”
“I told my teacher in the third grade that I wanted to be a policeman,” he said. “At that time I don’t think there were any black policemen.”
Jerome Jackson's son, Steven D. Jackson, grew up in the 1970s and 1980s, and entered the field of law enforcement so he could change the public's perception of the police.
“When I decided to become a law enforcement officer to use that position to be a platform for change,” said Steven D. Jackson, who served as the first black chief of police in DeKalb. "To let people see law enforcement help them and not during an incident of violence.”
He was inspired by his father's success, and tries to pass that drive along to his son.
“I think the fact that my father, and now my son, we want to show people that we can do different roles at the same time and still be successful,” he said. "It doesn't matter what uniform or profession, but that we can rise to the top by leading by example.”
One lesson Steven D. Jackson learned from his father was a focus on making the impossible possible.
“Just seeing him being multi-disciplined, a multi-talented person is what interested me to say, 'hey I can do that and do even more,'” he said.
As he continues the legacy, Steven J. Jackson hopes his story about his family's service will inspire others.
“I want to inspire any race – not just black – and it doesn’t have to be in law enforcement or the military,” he said. "But to inspire people to be great.”
