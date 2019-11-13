The relocation of Progressive Pipeline's corporate office to downtown Meridian was revealed Wednesday morning at the close of the East Mississippi Development Corporation annual meeting at the MSU-Riley Center.
At the end of the meeting, a slide was posted that read: "Future Home of Progressive Pipleline / Proven, Positive, Progressive / Corporate Office.
Mike Castle, president of Progressive Pipeline, invited EMBDC members to Thursday's announcement party.
The offices will be located in the former Melton Hardware building 2201 Front Street across 22nd Avenue from the Mississippi Arts + Entertainment Experience.
A giant banner on the side of the building this month began teasing an announcement party scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 14.
The number of workers to be housed in the building and other details were not immediately revealed.
According to records from the Lauderdale County Tax Assessor’s office, the property is owned by Progressive Properties LLC.
The address on file for that business is 12340 Quitman Meridian Highway, the same address as Progressive Pipeline. The date of deed for the Melton Hardware building is June 19, 2019.
Progressive Pipeline calls itself “the industry leading pipeline construction and maintenance company” that has “completed over 500 projects at a value of over $2 billion,” according to its website.
The company also has office space inside the nearby EMBDC office on 22nd Avenue.
Until recently, the former Melton Hardware building housed a hair products store that moved down the street to the old Brown Printing building.
A post about the Nov. 14 event on the Facebook page for the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation says "Exciting things happening in Meridian!"
Please check back for updates.
