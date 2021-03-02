Construction on Threefoot Brewing Company is at least half-way completed, according to an owner of the brewery.
The new brewery in downtown Meridian is in the building that once was Merchants and Farmers Bank.
John Purdy, who co-owns Threefoot Brewing Company with his wife, Bridget Purdy, said the brewery’s opening date will depend on when the business receive the tanks that it will use to make beer, but he anticipates that it will open in May.
Purdy is excited to open a new business in downtown.
“Now is a great time downtown, despite COVID and everything else,” he said. “I think downtown Meridian is really kind of seeing a re-birth, and we’re excited to be a part of that.”
Threefoot Brewing Company had originally intended to open in summer 2020, but the business decided to delay construction because of COVID-19, Purdy said.
“We were planning to open in the summer,” he said, “which would have been a terrible time, in retrospect.”
He said contractors have finished the demolition stage of the project. They had to, for example, cut openings in concrete walls that were once bank vaults.
“We had a team come in from Birmingham that specializes in cutting concrete,” he said.
Contractors have also worked on other elements of the project. They have poured concrete on floors in the building. They have put plumbing rough-ins and electrical rough-ins in place. They also have cut two door openings in the building’s exterior walls and have made other changes to the building.
Purdy said the business hopes to ultimately offer a variety of beers that are made in-house. The brewery will also serve food and drinks other than beer.
Threefoot Brewing Company will have a family-friendly environment, Purdy said. The brewery will have an outdoor seating area. The owners hope to be able to offer games for customers, such as cornhole in the outdoor area and board games inside the building.
“We want it to be an environment that feels very inclusive,” he said. “One of the core goals of what we’re trying to do is we want it to be a place for the community to come together.”
