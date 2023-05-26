Those visiting Highland Park will notice an extra sense of security this weekend.
Meridian Parks and Recreation has enlisted the services of Protection Agency and Security Services LLC to secure the park Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 1-9 p.m.
“We want people to feel safe as they recreate and create memories in Highland Park,” Meridian Parks and Recreation Director Thomas Adams said, adding that security services are used at parks nationwide.
P.A.S.S. staff will use golf carts to travel throughout the park area.
Beginning June 1, the private security company will be on-site at Union Station 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Community Development Director Craig Hitt said personnel will still be available to manage the Downtown Meridian building.
“The security company will give people an extra sense of security as they get on and get off the bus or train, as well as those who rent the building for events and those who work in the area,” Hitt said.
Adams said he hopes to extend the security company’s services to weekdays at the city park.
“It means a lot to be able to provide a place for people to feel safe while relaxing and enjoying themselves outdoors,” he said. “We really want to dispel the myth of Highland Park being a dangerous place. There have been incidences that have happened around the area, but Highland Park is a safe environment.”
P.A.S.S. Security is a veteran-owned and operated security company that has been providing security and threat assessment services since 2017.
“We pride ourselves in giving our clients a peace of mind by the production of exemplary work and phenomenal customer service,” Founder Adam Jones said.
The company’s staff includes law enforcement agents with experience in various concentrations, retired military combat veterans, and private sector security operatives with more than 20 years of experience in the security industry including hand-to-hand combat, roving patrols, access control, small arms and group tactics, weapons training and technology, and detainee/ detention operations.
For more information about P.A.S.S. LLC, visit www.passprotectme.com
