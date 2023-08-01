Just one week remains until Lauderdale County voters cast their votes in the 2023 primary elections. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, for residents to vote in either the Democrat or Republican primary.
Seats up for grabs this year include many county positions including supervisor, justice court judge, constable, sheriff, tax collector and assessor, chancery and circuit court clerks, coroner and more. Also on the ballot will be state and state-district races such as governor, lieutenant governor, agricultural commissioner, Secretary of State, state senator and state representative, transportation and public service commissioners and state auditor.
This week is also the last opportunity for voters unable to get to the polls on Election Day to cast their vote via absentee ballot. Common reasons for needing to vote absentee include being out out of town due to work, vacation, school or other duty and having to work during the time polls are open.
The Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for residents to come vote absentee if needed. Additionally, the office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday for those unable to come in during regular work hours.
The deadline to vote by absentee ballot is Saturday at noon.
Those already out of town who need an absentee vote mailed are encouraged to call the circuit clerk’s office at 601-482-9731 as soon as possible. Ballots cast via mail must be return post marked on or before Election Day to be counted.
On Election Day, voters will need to choose whether they want to participate in the Republican or Democrat primary. The winners of the primaries will go on to face each other and any third party candidates in the general election in November.
If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the race will head to a runoff election, which is scheduled for Aug. 29.
Races to watch
There are several races for both state and local positions that are gaining extra attention. At the local level, voters in the Republican primary will choose either long-time chief deputy Ward Calhoun and former justice court judge Ricky Roberts to succeed Sheriff Billy Sollie, who announced his plans to retire at the end of the current term in office.
The winner of the sheriff’s race will go on to face Democrat candidate Gerald Johnson in the general election on Nov. 7.
Races for District 1 Supervisor, Coroner and District 1 Justice Court Judge are also highly contested, with a crowded field of candidates from both parties heading into the primary.
Chris Bullock, Devin Snowden and Justin “JJ” Anders will face off in the Republican primary for District 1 Supervisor, while Tyrone Johnson and Mark Kendricks vie for the Democrat nomination.
In the coroner race, Justin “Scrappy” Allen, Belinda Bates and Rita Jack make up the Democrat ticket, with Stella McMahon, Kenneth Graham, John Hollingsworth, Kevin Smith and Jonathan Wells on the Republican side.
Finally, Merritt Barry, Charles Graham, Nick Lisi, Michelle Griffith Joyner and David Rosenbaum Jr. will appear on the Republican ballot for District 1 Justice Court Judge, and Jessie “Coach” Hill Jr. and Gary “G Lamar Chic” Johnson will be on the Democrat ballot.
Secretary of State Michael Watson unveiled a new My Election Day portal ahead of the primary elections to provide voters with up-to-date information about voting in their area. Voters can find their polling location, see their current elected officials and view sample ballots prior to heading the polls.
The My Election Day portal can be found online at myelectionday.sos.state.ms.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.