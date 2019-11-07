The Lauderdale County School District is looking at placing portable buildings on the Clarkdale campus.
The school board discussed the proposal during a board meeting Thursday night.
The portable buildings would replace two aging structures on the campus. One of the old buildings has water damage, while another has problems with its roof, school officials said. The buildings are not being used as classrooms.
An estimate on the cost of the project, which needs to be approved by state officials, was not discussed, but Finance Director George Hedgepeth said there was money in the budget for the portable buildings.
The board took no action on the proposal, but is expected to discuss it at a future board meeting.
Other business
In other business, the board gave final approval for Grade Results, an online program that helps students who dropped out get a high school diploma.
The program is geared for individuals between the ages of 15-21 who dropped out of high school and for students struggling to meet graduation requirements. The district's graduation rate for the school year 2018-19 was 84 percent, according to The Mississippi Department of Education.
