Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for Lauderdale County residents to vote in runoff elections in two Republican primary races.
On the ballot are Stella McMahan and Kenneth Graham running for coroner in the only county-wide race. McMahan received 3,676 votes, or 29.16%, and Graham received 3,150, or 24.98%, in a crowded primary featuring five candidates.
The winner of the runoff election will go on to face Democrat nominee Rita Jack in the Nov. 7 general election. Jack comfortably earned her nomination with 2,073, or 65.13% of the vote.
Voters in Supervisor District 1 will also have a district-level race on their runoff ballot as candidates Justin “JJ” Anders and Chris Bullock face off to be the Republican nominee in November. Anders received 1,787 votes, or 49.69%, and Bullock earned 1,268, or 35.26%, in the Aug. 8 primary.
The winner of the runoff election will face Democrat nominee Tyrone Johnson in the general election. The seat is currently held by Jonathan Wells, who ran for coroner instead of pursuing reelection.
The District 1 Supervisor race is limited to voters within that district and will not appear on ballots in supervisor districts two through five.
Mississippi does not allow crossover voting in runoff elections, and only residents who voted in the Republican primary or did not vote at all on Aug. 8 are eligible to cast a ballot in the runoff election. Residents who voted in the Democrat primary cannot cross over and vote in the Republican runoff.
No state or local races in the Democrat primary proceeded to a runoff in this year’s election cycle.
Polling locations and other Election Day information can be found online at myelectionday.sos.state.ms.us or by contacting the Lauderdale County Circuit Clerk’s office at 601-482-9731.
