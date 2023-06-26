Meridian Police Department is asking the public for help after a local bank was robbed Monday afternoon.
Detective Chanetta Stevens said a male suspect entered Citizens National Bank at 136 North Hills around 12:30 p.m. and robbed the bank at gun point.
Stevens said an investigation into the robbery is ongoing, and MPD is asking anyone with information that could assist police to come forward.
Residents are asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-842-7072 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
