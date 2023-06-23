Meridian Police Department is asking the public for information about a burglary early Friday at Dairy Queen.
Detective Chanetta Stevens said an officer performing a business check about 3:30 a.m. at the restaurant, located at 2129 Highway 39 North, noticed it had been burglarized.
It was not immediately clear what, if anything, had been stolen, Stevens said.
Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact Meridian Police Department at 601-842-7072 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 844-485-8477.
