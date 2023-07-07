Meridian Police Department is asking the public to come forward with any information regarding an armed robbery Thursday on 20th Street.
Detective Chanetta Stevens said a black male wearing a green jacket and blue jeans robbed Paradise Food Mart in the 3400 block of 20th Street at gunpoint at about 5:20 p.m. An undisclosed amount of money was taken.
“The male subject discharged the firearm and fled the scene on foot,” Stevens said. “No injuries were reported.”
MPD is requesting anyone with knowledge of the robbery or information that may help detectives to share that information with the police, Stevens said.
“This is an ongoing investigation, and we really need the community’s assistance in apprehending this suspect,” she said.
Residents with information about the incident can contact Meridian Police Department at 601-842-7072 or East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.