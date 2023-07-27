Pizza Hut opens on North HIlls Street

Local officials gathered on Thursday to cut the ribbon to mark the opening of the new Pizza Hut on North Hills Street.
Located in the shopping center near Northcrest Baptist Church, the new Pizza Hut offers delivery, carryout and dine-in service.
City officials and ambassadors with the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation, along with Pizza Hut employees, were on hand for the morning ribbon cutting.
The new restaurant is owned by JJB Brands, based out of Flowood. The company owns more than 100 restaurants across five states under the brands Pizza Hut, Checkers and Moe's Southwest Grill.
"We look forward to serving the North Hills community with great food and friendly service," said Mike Quinn, founder and CEO of JJB Brands.
A Pizza Hut franchise, owned by a different company, was previously located down the street from the current restaurant.
Quinn said some obstacles with the construction process, such as the building of a retaining wall, pushed back the opening of the restaurant, but employees are excited to finally bring Hut dishes back to the North Hills neighborhood.
"There were some obstacles but you were able to work through them, and we appreciate you being dedicated to this location and opening this business," said Craig Hitt, community development director for the City of Meridian.
"We appreciate you coming. We glad to have another business here, a positive business in this area, said city councilman George Thomas. "Welcome to the city."
The store manager of the new restaurant is Demetrice Moore.
