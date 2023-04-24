Gardening and floral design enthusiasts can learn how to make 19th century-style mantel garlands at Petals & Prosecco, a floral design demonstration and reception at Merrehope this Friday.
Petals & Prosecco will feature Jim DelPrince, a horticulture specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service and extension leader of the Master Floral Designer Program.
His demonstration of creating a floral garland for use on a Merrehope fireplace mantel will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday at the historic home museum. Limited seating is available for the event, so advanced tickets are required. Tickets are $40 each.
DelPrince was a long-time faculty member at Mississippi State University before he joined the Extension Service in 2015. He began teaching floral design at the college in 1992. MSU offers one of the country’s leading floral management programs.
Based at the MSU Coastal Research and Extension Center, DelPrince offers classes, workshops and other educational opportunities to amateur floral enthusiasts, professional designers and members of Mississippi’s green industry.
DelPrince developed and leads the Extension Master Floral Designer program, a one-of-a-kind certificate program for volunteers. He also developed and delivers a comprehensive certificate training program for professional florists.
A laureate member of the American Institute of Floral Designers, DelPrince was recently inducted into the Society of American Florists’ American Academy of Floriculture.
Hosted by Meridian Restoration Foundation Inc., Petals & Prosecco is also sponsored by Town & Country Garden Club, Dig & Dream Garden Club, Meridian Questers Antique Club and Freddie’s Fine Spirits.
Tickets for Petals & Prosecco can be purchased by calling Merrehope at 601-483-8439. Merrehope is located at 905 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
