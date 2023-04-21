Pet of the Week: Wally

Sex: Male

Age: 2 years

Breed: Pit-Mix

Wally, a 2-year-old pitbull mix, is a friendly and playful dog who loves to explore, take walks and spend time with people.

A mild-mannered dog, Wally gets along well with both humans and other dogs. Whether its fetch or tug-of-war, Wally is always ready to have a good time.

To meet Wally or other adoptable pets, or to learn how you can help animals through volunteering, contact Meridian Animal Control at 601-485-2325 or stop by their office at 501 Cooper Street. Meridian Animal Control is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video