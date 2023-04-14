Sex: Female
Age: 4 months
Breed: Unknown
Rosie, a 4-month-old puppy, is an energetic and outgoing dog who is alway happy to meet new people. She combines a puppy’s enthusiasm with a passion for explanation to lead her right into the lap of the nearest person.
A very playful and affectionate puppy, Rosie loves to play tug-of-war, go on walks, explore or just snuggle and get belly rubs.
To meet Rosie or other adoptable pets, or to learn how you can help animals through volunteering, contact Meridian Animal Control at 601-485-2325 or stop by their office at 501 Cooper Street. Meridian Animal Control is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
