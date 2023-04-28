Sex: Female
Age: 10 months
Breed: Husky-mix
Molly, a 10-month old Husky-mix, is a dog with a heart of gold. She enthusiastically greets all who come to see here and gladly accepts as many pats and scratches as she can get.
Good with kids, Molly brings a puppy’s energy with the wisdom of a young adult dog. Molly is spayed and is up-to-date on some of her vaccinations. She is also partially housebroken and does her best to avoid making a mess inside.
To meet Molly or other adoptable pets, or to learn how you can help animals through volunteering, contact Meridian Animal Control at 601-485-2325 or stop by their office at 501 Cooper Street. Meridian Animal Control is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
