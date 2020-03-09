Hello, everyone! My name is Foxer and I am a 2-year-old, male mixed-breed dog.
I am current on my puppy vaccines and already dewormed. I will be neutered and given a rabies vaccination once adopted. I recently found out that I have heartworms, but no need to worry because this can be treated by a veterinarian.
I love the outdoors and I really enjoy long walks on a leash. I'm looking for a family that would be willing to have me treated for heartworms, so I can live a long and healthy life.
You can adopt me from the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter, 501 Cooper Ave., Meridian for only $60. The shelter is open for adoption 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If I've already found a home by the time you arrive, please consider my many wonderful friends here who are looking for a new home, too.
Pet of the week is a feature of The Meridian Star. A pet is featured at the start of each week.
