Pet of the Week: Belle

Sex: Female
Age: 1.5 years
Breed: German Shepherd
Belle, a female German shepherd about a year and a half old and partially vaccinated, is a friendly and affectionate dog. A little shy at first, Belle quickly warms up to new people and gladly joins in the fun.
Belle is good with both people and other dogs. Some of her favorite activities include going on walks, exploring new places and snacking on tasty treats.
To meet Belle or other adoptable pets, or to learn how you can help animals through volunteering, contact Meridian Animal Control at 601-485-2325 or stop by their office at 501 Cooper Street. Meridian Animal Control is open 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.