Meridian Public Works crews are hard at work this week as clear skies make paving possible.
The city’s in-house paving crew is currently working on resurfacing 32nd Street in front of West Hills Elementary School with the goal of having the work done by the time school begins next week.
Assistant Public Works Director Mike Van Zandt said Tuesday the paving crew would pivot to tackle some of the residential streets around Highland and 40th avenues once its work at West Hills was done.
Despite pressure from the City Council, public works does not set hard deadlines for its in-house paving crew. Both Van Zandt and Public Works Director David Hodge have explained a number of factors are weighed when deciding when the paving crew will operate. Those factors include available manpower, overtime, weather and more.
The paving plans presented to the council are intended to be a two-week goal of what the department hopes to accomplish. Depending on how often the paving crew is actually able to pave, those plans are subject to change.
Other projects
Work is also moving forward on several other projects. Hemphill Construction is continuing to make repairs to water and sewer infrastructure throughout the medical district as the city preps for paving that area.
The medical district, which encompasses the area around Anderson Regional Medical Center and Ochsner Rush Health, has needed repaving for some time, however the work was delayed until the underground utilities could be repaired.
Hemphill has been doing the work as the first task order under a $9.7 million term contract with the city. A second task order, which was recently authorized, will be repairs to a collapsed sewer line along D Street.
Work is also expected to begin shortly on a bridge replacement project along 34th Street. The bridge, which crosses over Gallagher Creek, was closed in 2017. The city was awarded $669,793 for the project under the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair fund last fall.
