UPDATE: The parents of a three-year-old child have been charged with felony child endangerment after the child was shot in the thigh Friday afternoon, according to Meridian Interim Police Chief Charles Coleman.
Coleman said it was not clear yet how the child had been shot.
The victim's parents, identified by police as Shanise Ruffin, 34, and Forrolder Howell, 31, did not call 911, but took the child to Rush Foundation Hospital, Coleman said.
The child, whose condition was unknown, was taken by helicopter to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson for emergency surgery, police said.
Coleman said the investigation showed Ruffin was asleep in bed and was awakened by the child's crying.
The shooting is believed to have occurred in the 2100 block of 13th Avenue, police said.
